Once a robber, he made a fortune from begging abroad. Then he was caught in Medina

Motiar made the headlines this week after his arrest by the Saudi Arabian police for begging in the streets of Medina during a trip to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

But the news didn't come as a surprise to residents of his native Sindurkota village in Gangni. They are well aware of the 58-year-old's exploits, having seen him travel to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and India many times just to seek alms.

Local representatives say he owns plenty of fixed assets in the village despite lacking a verifiable source of income.

Motiar lives in Bhatapara with his mother, wife and three children. His wife acknowledged that Motiar has visited Saudi Arabia and India on many occasions.

But he hasn't been able to travel abroad for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. His wife, however, could not say what Motiar was up to in Saudi Arabia.

Motiar turned to begging in foreign lands as a profession after he lost his wrists. He buys land every time he returns from abroad and owns 35-40 bigha as of now, according to Motmura Union Parishad Chairman Sohel Ahmed.

“Motiar used to be a robber 20 years ago but his hands were blown up in a bomb blast,” he said.

“He doesn’t have a source of income in the village but spends around Tk 700,000 every year to go to Saudi Arabia with a Hajj visa. He begs for alms there and earns a huge amount of money."

Following his arrest on Jun 22, an official from the Bangladesh Hajj Mission arranged for his release on bond in Medina.

The religious affairs ministry later issued a show-cause notice to Dhanshiri Air Travels Ltd, the agency that facilitated Motiar's trip, on Jun 25.

A letter was also sent to the local upazila administration, which was forwarded to the union council.

“We already wrote to the immigration department with a directive to arrest him on his return home. The agency that facilitated his travel will get its registration scrapped,” said Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen, deputy secretary to the religious affairs ministry.

UP Chairman Sohel said he became aware of the incident after receiving the letter from the ministry.

“His actions in Medina Sharif after going there to perform the Hajj are a huge shame for us. His passport will show that he is an international beggar who evades law enforcers and goes to beg in different Muslim countries,” he said.

Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mousumi Khanam also believes Motiar Rahman Montu has ‘tarnished the image’ of Bangladesh. The government was embarrassed by his actions, she said.

“We've started an investigation against Motiar. As he went to Saudi Arabia on a Hajj visa, we can’t bring him back until the Hajj pilgrimage ends. He’ll face legal action once he is back,” said Mousumi.

People in Sindurkota village said Motiar Rahman was also known as ‘Boma Montu.’ Some said that he ran a livestock business.

“Motiar went to Saudi Arabia many times on a Hajj visa but we never saw him performing the daily prayers in the village,” said Union Council member Farook Hossain.

Hossain Khandaker, a tea shop owner, said Montu went for the Hajj pilgrimage around 12 to 14 times and accumulated ‘huge wealth’ with the money he made from begging in the Gulf kingdom.

Despite his physical disability, Montu is self-dependent, said his wife Momtaz Parveen. She last spoke with her husband on Jun 21.

“He said he was fine and would return after completing the Hajj pilgrimage. After that day, I found that his phone was switched off and could not contact him,” she said.

Momtaz said Montu goes to India quite often and has gone on the Hajj pilgrimage several times. “I don't know what he does after going abroad,” she said.

“It’s a big shame for Hajj pilgrims if one of them engages in begging after going to perform the holy ritual. It will be unfortunate if this action causes complications for other pilgrims in getting a Hajj visa. The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) should remain alert to this,” said Meherpur District Commission Chairman Golam Rasul.