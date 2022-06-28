Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2022 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2022 01:27 AM BdST
The government will start collecting tolls from vehicles using the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route on Friday, Jul 1.
A medium-sized truck would have to pay Tk 550 for using the 55km expressway from Dhaka’s Postagola Bridge to Faridpur’s Bhanga in line with the interim rate of Tk 10 per km as the base toll, announced by the Road Transport and Highways Division on Monday.
Tolls for motorcycles, small and large vehicles will be fixed by Thursday, said Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri. "The toll may increase for some vehicles. It's likely to decrease for small cars."
The authorities will finalise the tolls following the Toll Policy 2014, according to the notice.
People have to pay tolls to cross Buriganga Bridge 1, Dhaleshwari Bridge and Arial Khan Bridge while travelling through the expressway.
They will not need to pay tolls to cross these bridges once the tolling for the expressway begins.
People will also have to cross the 6.15 km Padma Bridge and 12 km of connecting roads to travel from Dhaka to Bhanga on the other side of the Padma along this expressway.
In that case, if a medium truck crosses the Padma Bridge along the expressway, it will have to pay a toll of total Tk 2,650, including Tk 2,100 for the bridge.
