12 judges of Bangladesh's top court catch COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2022 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 01:21 PM BdST
Twelve justices of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division and High Court Division have been infected with COVID-19 amid a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in the country.
Revealing the development on Sunday, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique noted the difficulties faced by the apex court in conducting proceedings under the circumstances.
He sought the cooperation of the other judges and lawyers to deal with the situation.
Coronavirus cases had been on the wane since the end of February after an omicron-fuelled surge earlier in the year. The number of daily infections dropped below a hundred a month later and had even dipped to a single digit on May 25.
But cases have been trending up in recent weeks, hitting a four-month high on Jun 24.
The government reported 1,680 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, prompting Health Minister Zahid Maleque to stress the need for caution.
"Coronavirus is on the rise. We are not panicking but are concerned and on alert. We are emphasizing testing," he said.
