Home > Bangladesh

Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jun 2022 11:12 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 11:12 PM BdST

Two motorcyclists have died from injuries they sustained in an accident on the Padma Bridge, police say.

They were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared them dead on Sunday night, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the police camp at the hospital.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories