Meet the man who waited overnight to become the first to cross Padma Bridge in a car

The retired policeman couldn't wait any longer for the bridge to open to the public and so, at midnight, he decided to drive down to the banks of the Padma from Gopalganj.

As soon as the toll plaza at Zajira opened at 6 am on Sunday, Jafarullah paid his due and drove his four-wheeler onto the bridge. In the process, he became the first civilian to cross the bridge in a car.

“I can't describe the feeling in words. It feels amazing to know that I am the first person to drive a car along the bridge after the prime minister,” said Jafrullah.

Like Jafarullah, scores of other cars, coaches, covered vans and motorcycle riders were seen waiting in long queues on both sides of the bridge since early Sunday.

Md Hanif from Tangail was the first bus driver to cross the bridge with a Dhaka-bound coach, operated by Emad Paribahan, from Khulna, according to Shah Newaz, a police official.

Yasin, a passenger on the bus who identified himself by his first name, said he was also very excited to become a part of history as one of the travellers to cross the bridge from Zajira point.

“This bridge has put an end to aeons of sufferings for us,” he said.

VISITORS THRONG PADMA BANKS

Most of the people who travelled in different public transports or private vehicles were visibly excited to cross the brand-new bridge, the country's longest.

Many tried to seize the moment by taking pictures and shooting videos with their phones, even though the Bridges Authority has put a ban on photography and video recordings for security reasons.

Some of them said they had travelled for hours just to have a memento of the bridge on its first day of operations.

Utso Roy, a motorcyclist from Jashore, came with a bunch of his friends to see the bridge in all its glory on the first day. Though he felt the tolls were a bit steeper than normal, it did not dampen his excitement.

“We had waited at the South toll plaza [Zajira end] throughout the night so that we could have the experience of riding our bikes on the bridge,” he said.

The 6.15km-long bridge has connected 21 administrative districts with Dhaka by road, making travel hassle-free for people in the country's southwest. The rail link on the lower deck of the two-tier structure is likely to open next year.