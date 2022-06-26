Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway
Kazi Mobarak Hossain, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2022 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 07:42 PM BdST
Many of the banners, festoons and billboards that were put up on Bangabandhu Expressway to celebrate the opening of the Padma Bridge have collapsed on the street, creating risks of accident.
Authorities did not act on Sunday to remove the decoration from the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway after the bridge was opened to traffic in the morning, a day after its inauguration.
More than 100 such decorative materials were seen lying on the 75-kilometre expressway from Dhaka’s Postogola to Faridpur’s Bhanga, much to the annoyance of the drivers who took the road.
The Padma Bridge approach road from Zajira to Pachchor was, however, clean.
Besides the central leaders of the ruling Awami League, locals activists used their photos in the banners and festoons congratulating the government.
“I narrowly escaped [accident]. I veered to the right to give space to a large vehicle, but suddenly noticed a collapsed festoon on the road. I slowed down and saved my life,” said Abdus Salam, an employee of a private bank who was driving to the Padma Bridge from Dhaka through the expressway.
A person was seen removing a banner in a place between Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar, but the wooden structure was still there. Such structures on the divider tilted to the expressway in many places.
“People who put up the banners and festoons should have removed those following the law,” said Roads and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri.
“As they haven’t done it yet, we’ll ask people from the project to remove those for the convenience of the drivers.”
- Drivers complain of expressway banners, festoons
- Gopalganj man becomes first to cross Padma Bridge in a car
- As Padma Bridge opens, traffic police feel the heat
- Hold your heads high: Hasina to youth
- Motorcyclist becomes first civilian to cross Padma Bridge
- 2 die in Rajbari road accident
- Woman swims to cross a pool and speak to Hasina
- Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge
- Meet the man who waited overnight to become the first to cross Padma Bridge in a car
- As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush
- Bangladesh's youth should hold their heads high on the world stage, says Hasina
- RAB arrests fugitive convict condemned to death for 1994 attack on Hasina
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Two dead after truck crushes motorcycle in Rajbari
Most Read
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge amid celebrations
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- ‘It feels like Eid’: Bangladeshis rejoice at launch of Padma Bridge
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'