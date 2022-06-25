Home > Bangladesh

Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge amid celebrations

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2022 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2022 03:54 PM BdST

As Bangladesh celebrates the inauguration of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed have taken a personal memento of the occasion by snapping a selfie with the bridge.

Around noon on Saturday, the prime minister unveiled the Padma Bridge plaque at the Mawa end of the bridge in Munshiganj.

After the event, the prime minister walked down the red carpet and took part in a photo session. Her daughter, Saima, was by her side.

The two then shared a candid moment as Saima, going outside protocol, took out her mobile phone and grabbed a selfie with her mother.

Hasina was all smiles as she turned her phone towards the bridge before calling Saima over to join a video call.

Afterwards, the prime minister and her convoy set off for a ride across the bridge.

The head of the government became the first traveller to cross the structure. She even paid the toll of Tk 750.

