Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance

Published: 24 Jun 2022 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 10:47 AM BdST

The 6.15 kilometres long Padma Multipurpose Bridge will connect the southwest of Bangladesh with Dhaka through road and rail links. It took seven years to complete the construction of the country's longest bridge.

Infograph: Marium Sultana

Data compiled by: Masum Billah

