Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2022 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 10:47 AM BdST
The 6.15 kilometres long Padma Multipurpose Bridge will connect the southwest of Bangladesh with Dhaka through road and rail links. It took seven years to complete the construction of the country's longest bridge.
Infograph: Marium Sultana
Data compiled by: Masum Billah
