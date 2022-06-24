Eid holidaymakers frustrated as advance coach tickets sell out
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2022 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 06:13 PM BdST
Scores of Dhaka residents who gathered at different long-distance bus terminals in Dhaka to buy tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha have returned home empty-handed as the advance tickets for Jul 7 and Jul 8 sold out before lunch.
On Monday, the Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association announced it would start selling advance tickets for the Eid journeys from Friday. According to the decision, tickets for July 8 will be sold on Friday from Gabtoli the Inter-District Bus Terminal and other bus terminals for various routes in north and south-west Bangladesh.
As advertised, most of the coach operators in Gabtoli, Kallyanpur and Shyamoli areas in Dhaka began selling advanced coach tickets on Friday morning, but the crowd dissipated as the ticket counters hung ‘sold out’ notice.
“They [coach operators] say it all the time so that they can sell these tickets at a steeper price later on. It’s hard to believe all the tickets for two consecutive days are sold out in a morning,” said Shahriar Hossain, who came to purchase a Joypurhat-bound bus ticket for Jul 7.
At 11 pm, he told bdnews4.com that he was unable to do so.
Md Salam, the manager at the Shyamoli Paribahan counter in Kallyanpur, said demand was extremely high for these two days.
“However, we still have enough tickets for the Jul 6,” he said.
This year, several operators opted to open online sales for advance tickets.
Rajib Ahmed, manager at the operator's counter, said the company adopted this measure this year to avoid disorder.
“For years we struggled with the crowd and disarray that ensued during this time. To avoid it, we opted for online sales via shohoz.com this year,” he said.
Abdullah Al Mamun, a ticket seeker who was at the counter said he failed to grab a ticket online.
“That’s why I'm here hoping to manage one,” he said.
In their estimation, coach ticket sales in back-to-back Eid holidays this year are low compared to previous years.
“We expected a huge crowd, but there weren’t many people. We only sold tickets for the Jul 7; the tickets for Jul 8 and 9 are yet to be sold,” said Mosharraf Hossain, the general manager of Hanif.
Bangladeshis are scheduled to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival for the Muslim community, around Jul 10, depending on the sighting of the moon.
- 5 die in Naogaon road crash
- Is Dhaka prepared for Padma Bridge traffic?
- Padma Bridge at a glance
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as car runs out of fuel
- I am part of Padma Bridge’s history: Mosharraf
- Govt set to import wheat from Russia
- Fears of waterborne disease rise as floods recede
- Dr Yunus invited to Padma Bridge opening
- Eid holidaymakers frustrated as advance coach tickets sell out
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- Five dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Naogaon
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- Padma Bridge is a turning point for Bangladesh and 'I am part of its history', says Mosharraf
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Six JMB operatives sentenced to death for killing converted Muslim in Kurigram