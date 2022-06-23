Six JMB operatives sentenced to death for killing converted Muslim in Kurigram
Kurigram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2022 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 09:26 PM BdST
A Kurigram court has sentenced six members of the banned Islamist outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB to death for murdering freedom fighter Hossain Ali.
Kurigram District and Session Judge Md Abdul Mannan delivered the verdict on Thursday.
The sentenced are 'Jahangir' alias Rajib Gandhi, Reazul Islam alias Mehedi, Md Golam Rabbani aka Abdulla, Md Hasan Feroz alias Mokhles, Mahbub Hasan alias Milon and Abu Nasir aka Rubel.
The ruling came under tight police security in the court area. Police searched everyone before entry to the court premises. The convicts were brought to the court from Kurigram Central Jail around 2:45pm.
State attorney and Public Prosecutor SM Abraham Linkon said freedom fighter Ali, a grocer who had converted to Christianity, was hacked to death near his house in Kurigram in March 2016. The killers fled the scene by hurling bombs.
Later in November that year, Kurigram police submitted the chargesheet to the chief judicial magistrate accusing 10 JMB of the murder, he added.
The convicts confessed that the murder was planned ahead to cause instability in the country and never withdrew their statement. This proves without a doubt that they had committed the crime, the state lawyer said.
The public prosecutor said the court ruling is to hang the six convicts for murder.
Along with a murder case, an explosives case was filed over the incident.
Jahangir, Reazul and Rabbani have been sentenced for life and fined Tk 50,000 under Section 3 of the Explosives Act. Failure to pay the fine will increase jail term by a year.
Under Section 4 of the same law, the three convicts were jailed for 20 years along with Tk 25,000 fine and failing to pay the sum will add six months to their jail terms.
- Fears of waterborne disease rise as floods recede
- Dr Yunus invited to Padma Bridge opening
- Flights resume at Sylhet airport
- 2,415 more Bangladeshis can perform Hajj this year
- Singapore deports Bangadeshi migrant over 'misleading post'
- Padma Bridge: a new beginning for road transport
- Another year of wait for Padma Bridge rail link
- Padma Bridge: river transporters stare into unknown future
- Six JMB operatives sentenced to death for killing converted Muslim in Kurigram
- Fears of waterborne disease rise in Bangladesh as floods recede
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- WASA MD Taksim, 8 others accused of Tk 1.32bn embezzlement from employees association
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Saudi allows another 2,415 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj this year
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- Court scuttles move to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director