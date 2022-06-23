Bangladesh moves to buy wheat from Russia amid Western sanctions
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2022 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 10:05 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government is set to import wheat from Russia while the country is under sanctions from the Western countries due to its invasion of Ukraine.
In parliament on Thursday, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said Bangladesh sent a proposal to Russia, the largest wheat exporter in the world, to buy 200,000 tonnes of the commodity.
The food ministry has already held a meeting with the Russian authorities.
Russia had earlier offered to sell wheat and fuel but Bangladesh declined due to the sanctions, triggered by its military campaign against Ukraine since February, from United States and other Western countries.
Referring to the difficulty of open trade with Russia at the moment, Foreign Minsiter AK Abdul Momen said at that time, “We’re a poor, small country. That is why [the West] seek to control us.”
But Bangladesh moved ahead with the import decision after different countries, including India, did the same.
Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain said, “We’ve had a fruitful discussion with the Russian authorities on importing wheat… They appeared interested in export.”
Another meeting will be held on Jul 4, he said. “Several additional matters will be finalised then.”
An official at the ministry’s collection and supply section, who asked not to be named, said Bangladesh will pay in dollars for the import.
“We are bound to an MoU [memorandum of understanding] on importing fertiliser and food from Russia. Bangladesh agreed to pay in dollars.”
He said Bangladesh asked Russia to ensure supply within 60 to 90 days. It will be discussed in detail in the next meeting.
Annually, Bangladesh needs 6 to 7 million tonnes of wheat to meet the demands. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, almost 5.3 million tonnes of wheat were imported privately aside from local supplies. In the 11 months of this financial year, Bangladesh imported 2.3 million tonnes of wheat.
The government is struggling to contain soaring commodity prices, with inflation hitting an eight-year high in May, while the country's wheat stocks dropped to their lowest in three years.
- Fears of waterborne disease rise as floods recede
- Dr Yunus invited to Padma Bridge opening
- Flights resume at Sylhet airport
- 2,415 more Bangladeshis can perform Hajj this year
- Singapore deports Bangadeshi migrant over 'misleading post'
- Padma Bridge: a new beginning for road transport
- Another year of wait for Padma Bridge rail link
- Padma Bridge: river transporters stare into unknown future
- Six JMB operatives sentenced to death for killing converted Muslim in Kurigram
- Fears of waterborne disease rise in Bangladesh as floods recede
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- WASA MD Taksim, 8 others accused of Tk 1.32bn embezzlement from employees association
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Saudi allows another 2,415 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj this year
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- Court scuttles move to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director