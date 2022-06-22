Hasina: ‘We can’t stop natural disasters but can control damage’

“We live in a region where flooding happens quite often, which we have to keep in mind. We must prepare for that,” Hasina said at a news briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The government is working hard to rescue the flood-affected people and provide necessary relief to them, she said.

“We deployed different agencies including the army, navy and air force to rescue people. In some cases, we’ve ensured that people are airlifted,” she said.

The leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations are also working to rescue people, Hasina said.

“It’s a combined effort by all."