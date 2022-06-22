Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
Kamal Hossain Talukder, Sylhet-Sunamganj, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2022 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2022 11:36 PM BdST
The floodwaters have started draining in Sylhet and Sunamganj but the locals are still struggling with a food crisis.
From a helicopter of the Bangladesh Air Force, which had flown there to distribute relief materials on Wednesday, the flooded regions appeared to be islands.
The dampened yards of the houses, however, could still be discerned as the army troopers pointed out that all of that was inundated even two days ago.
Upon hearing the sound of the helicopter, people got out of their homes and stretched out their arms toward it calling for aid.
The skies of Sunamganj’s Tahirpur were overcast in the morning, but there was no rain. The helicopter distributed relief materials, which included waterproof wrappings containing food and matches, among the flood-affected people in four remote areas of Tahirpur.
Homes in swathes of Sylhet are still inundated on Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022, although floodwater has receded in the region. Photo: Kamal Hossain Talukdar
A Bell 212 helicopter gave out relief materials in four locations at Sreepur, Chanbari and Joysree Bazar, and later inspected several areas in Sylhet. Many people could be seen waving their arms to draw attention there as well.
Water also descended from roads in places, but some were broken. Small vehicles were stuck in several spots where the water had ripped away roads near bridges.
The water level dropped a bit in Sunamganj, but it wasn't possible to restore road connection to most of the areas.
The Bell 212 pilot Wing Commander Md Etesham, who had been distributing relief materials since Jun 19, said the situation on Wednesday was much better than the preceding days of the floods.
Homes in swathes of Sylhet are still inundated on Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022, although floodwater has receded in the region. Photo: Kamal Hossain Talukdar
Heavy rains and mountain runoff triggered a devastating flooding in Sylhet and Sunamganj last week, inundating Kurigram and surrounding lowland districts. Regions in 13 districts are flooded to different degrees.
The Directorate General of Health Services reported 42 flood-caused deaths over the past months in these regions.
- Sale of advance Eid train tickets starts Jul 1
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out
- 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 17 weeks
- No compromise on quality of Padma Bridge: Hasina
- Padma Bridge bursts through 'conspiracies'
- Floodwater recedes in northeast, for now
- Padma Bridge: How did it defy all technical odds?
- Flood damaged 56,000 hectares of Aush paddy: minister
- After rescue from flooded Sunamganj, students tell a tale of horror
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha holidays to go on sale Jul 1
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out with 15,708 successful candidates
- Bangladesh logs 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 4 months
- Bangladesh didn't compromise on quality of Padma Bridge: Hasina
Most Read
- Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1,000, more trapped in rubble
- From shocking rumours to scandalous conspiracies: myriads of hurdles before Padma Bridge sparks to life
- Padma Bridge is a proof that Bangladesh broke through ‘mental stasis’: Hasina
- Floodwater recedes in Bangladesh' northeastern Sylhet region, for now
- Padma Bridge: A graft case the World Bank forced on Bangladesh
- Padma Bridge: How Bangladesh defied the odds to achieve a technical masterstroke
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Hasina: ‘We can’t stop natural disasters but can control damage’
- Bangladesh logs 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 4 months
- India's ruling party nominates tribal, female politician for president