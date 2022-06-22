44th BCS preliminary test results out with 15,708 successful candidates
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2022 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2022 06:22 PM BdST
As many as 15,708 candidates have passed the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service preliminary exams.
The Public Service Commission published the results on Wednesday after the tests were held on May 27, with 350,000 job seekers applying against 1,710 seats in 25 cadres.
The commission published the notice for the exams in November 2021, the first general recruitment notice to be issued amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The PSC in November 2020 published a notice to appoint 2,000 assistant surgeons from the 42nd special BCS. It recommended the appointment of 2,000 more doctors from the special BCS in July on an emergency basis amid a surge in infections.
Through the 44th BCS, the government will appoint 449 candidates under general cadre, 485 under technical cadre, 421 under general education and 355 under technical education.
The 200-mark multiple choice question or MCQ tests were held in eight divisional cities.
- No compromise on quality of Padma Bridge: Hasina
- Padma Bridge bursts through 'conspiracies'
- Floodwater recedes in northeast, for now
- Padma Bridge: How did it defy all technical odds?
- Flood damaged 56,000 hectares of Aush paddy: minister
- Sylhet flood: Bodies of mother, son found
- Millions marooned as floods hit more of Bangladesh, India
- Hasina visits flood-ravaged areas
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out with 15,708 successful candidates
- Bangladesh logs 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 4 months
- Bangladesh didn't compromise on quality of Padma Bridge: Hasina
- Hasina: ‘We can’t stop natural disasters but can control damage’
- Padma Bridge: A graft case the World Bank forced on Bangladesh
- Floodwater recedes in Bangladesh' northeastern Sylhet region, for now
Most Read
- Build infrastructure with floods in mind: Hasina
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Padma Bridge: How Bangladesh defied the odds to achieve a technical masterstroke
- From shocking rumours to scandalous conspiracies: myriads of hurdles before Padma Bridge sparks to life
- Floodwater recedes in Bangladesh' northeastern Sylhet region, for now
- Padma Bridge: A graft case the World Bank forced on Bangladesh
- Afghan quake kills at least 920; toll expected to rise
- Bangladesh detects cases of omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5
- Flood-hit Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport to resume services after two more days
- Mother, son swept away by floodwaters found dead in Sylhet