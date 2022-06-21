Hit by floods, people go hungry for days in northern Bangladesh district
Ahsan Habib Nilu, Kurigram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2022 02:14 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 02:15 AM BdST
The flooding in impoverished Kurigram has worsened to a new low as water spread to more areas with the affected people spending days in uncertainty over food.
More than 100,000 people are stranded in the northern district. The water levels in the Brahmaputra and Dharala rivers have continued to swell, sweeping away houses in its wake.
Rahila Begum from Hatia village in Ulipur Upazila said, “The whole day has gone by and I'm yet to eat anything. My grandchildren began crying in the morning. There was a handful of flour. I made some Chitai [pancakes] with it and that’s all until the evening. My daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren all live here.”
As many as 30 families in the village are going through the same crisis.
The rising waters in the rivers are worsening the flooding in the lowlands and inflicting misery on the low-income people.
Flood Control Room spokesman Abdul Hai Sarker said lowlands in 284 villages in 49 unions of the district have been flooded, stranding 27,197 people in the water. As many as 108,788 people make up these families.
A fisheries official of the district, Kalipada Roy said the rising water in the rivers flooded 1,257 granaries belonging to 1,163 farmers. The losses are estimated to be more than Tk 1.78 billion.
"I couldn't pray after Juhr prayers as the river claimed the mosque,” said Sakmal Hossain from Bamandanga of Nageshwari Upazila.
Strong currents also ripped away a prayer field while several other houses are staring at the crashing waves approaching.
The rising waters in the Brahmaputra and Dharala rivers are inundating new villages. Floodwater entered at least 20 more villages near the banks of Dharala.
Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim said 338 tonnes of rice, Tk 1.65 million cash and 1,000 packets of dry food have been distributed in the flood-affected areas.
Monsoon downpours triggered the catastrophic flooding, leaving millions of people stranded amid fast-rising waters and swollen rivers.
[Written in English by Syed Mahmud Onindo]
