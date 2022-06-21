Hasina arrives in Sylhet to inspect flood-ravaged areas
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2022 11:19 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 11:19 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Sylhet to extend her support to millions of people marooned in Bangladesh's flood-ravaged northeast.
Hasina left Dhaka by helicopter on Tuesday morning to observe the flooding in Netrokona, Sunamganj and Sylhet districts.
She landed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet shortly before 10 am after inspecting the flood-hit areas, said Sylhet Additional Divisional Commissioner Debjit Singha.
"She will be in Sylhet and will take part in scheduled programmes until 1 pm.”
Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Mosharrof Hossain said, “The honourable prime minister will visit the circuit house after arriving at the airport. Afterwards, she will provide necessary instructions to political leaders and the local administration to deal with the floods.”
Monsoon downpours triggered catastrophic flooding in the northeast region, leaving millions of people stranded amid fast-rising waters and swollen rivers.
Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona, have been reeling from devastating floods since late last week. Floods later spread to the northern districts of Kurigram and Gaibandha. On Monday, Feni and Cumilla in the southeast were also affected by floods.
Speaking at a programme in Dhaka earlier on Sunday, Hasina said the government was fully prepared to combat floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj.
"This time, the floods have been quite severe,” she said, adding, "We’ve engaged the local administration, Army, Navy, Air Force and other agencies to rescue flood-affected people and ensure proper relief work."
The Awami League and its affiliate organisations have been assisting in the relief work. The government is prepared to ensure food, oral saline and drinking water to all, she said.
