Agriculture minister says flood damaged 56,000 hectares of Aush paddy. Govt will compensate
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2022 09:05 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 10:00 PM BdST
The devastating flood in the northern Bangladesh has damaged 56,000 hectares of Aush paddy, Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque has said.
The government will distribute seeds and equipment free of cost to compensate for the damage, he said following a dialogue with the Shiruzimath Sameer, the Maldives high commissioner in Bangladesh, at the Secretariat on Tuesday
“There are no major crops in the fields now. Yet, the ongoing flooding has affected 22,000 hectares of Aush paddy in Sunamaganj and Sylhet only. The floods have spread to Kurigram, Lalmanirhat, Nilphamari, Moulvibazar and other districts.”
Along with paddy, the floods also damaged vegetables, sesame and nuts and it might have an effect on their prices, he said.
“It not yet certain whether [the floods] will trigger a food crisis.”
“If the floodwater does not stay for too long, the damages can be recovered. We’ve already begun preparing for that.”
Mentioning that 5 million tonnes of paddy is produced every year during Aman harvest, the minister said, “We’re undertaking different programmes to make sure no harm comes to Aman paddy production.”
Farmers are making seedbeds to sow Aman. If the floods continue to wreak havoc, these seedbeds will be damaged. Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina has asked for preservation of these seedbeds with the highest priority, he said.
However, if the water levels in the rivers continue rising along with the mountain runoff, the government will take steps to plant paddy of late varieties, Razzaque added.
“We’re preparing keeping all possibilities in mind. If the floods cause harm to the Aman harvest, we’ve to increase production in Rabi season. To compensate, we will provide the farmers seeds, fertilisers and different equipment free of cost, the agriculture minister said.
