Two Rohingya die as covered van crushes autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar
Teknaf Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2022 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 03:02 PM BdST
Two Rohinga bystanders have been killed and four people injured after a head-on collision between a covered van and an autorickshaw in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The accident occurred on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Highway in the Whykong area at 9:30 am on Monday, according to Md Jayed Hasan, chief of the Whykong Highway Police Outpost.
The victims have been identified as Amir Hamza, 50, and Ismat Ara Begum, 10, both residents of Teknaf's Unchiprang No. 22 Rohingya camp.
Citing locals, Jayed said the covered van was on its way from Cox’s Bazar when it ploughed into the autorickshaw travelling in the opposite direction. The two Rohingya refugees, who were standing near the autorickshaw, died on the spot after the covered van hit them.
Police have sent the bodies to a morgue for autopsy and preparations are underway to file a case in connection with the incident, Jayed said.
