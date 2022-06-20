Home > Bangladesh

Toll waived to cross three bridges on Padma Bridge inauguration day

Published: 20 Jun 2022 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 09:24 PM BdST

The government has exempted travellers from paying toll to cross three bridges on the day of Padma Bridge's inauguration.

The three bridges on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway Corridor are Buriganga Bridge, Arial Khan Bridge and Dhaleshwari Bridge.

The Road Transport and Bridges Division said in a notice on Monday that the decision to waive the toll aimed to ensure uninterrupted travel of people who will join the inauguration programme.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate bridge on Jun 25. It will be open to traffic the next day.

The construction of the 6.15 kilometre-long bridge began in December 2015 with Bangladesh's own funds. The first span was installed in September 2017.

