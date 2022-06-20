Three men arrested over raping a woman on bus in Chattogram’s Oxygen area

The arrestees are the driver Nurul Alam, 30, his assistant Md Robiul, 23, and conductor of another bus Md Shahjahan, 22.

The woman, around 33 years old, had gone to Oxygen area’s bus stand to catch a bus for a trip to court on Sunday afternoon, said Bayezid Bostami Police chief Md Kamruzzaman on Monday.

“Four transport worker got her on the bus there and abused her,” he added.

The victim then got down from the bus and spoke to the sergeant at Oxygen traffic post. Members of the traffic police then detained Shahjahan at the bus stand.

Police nabbed Nurul from Hathazari and Robiul from Fatikcchari later at night.

“Another accused is on the run,” the police officer said. The woman started a case over the incident.

The case mentions that she had travelled from her paternal uncle’s home to the Oxygen intersection on a rickshaw and the driver of a Nazirhat route bus and several others then asked where she wanted to go.

After she told them about her destination, the accused asked her to get on a bus and then drove near the Oxygen railway track. Robiul and bus supervisor then bolted the door and violated her before Shahjahan helped Nurul to commit the act.

“The detained bus makes trips on the Oxygen-Nazirhat route. It was waiting for its turn. But when [the accused] saw the woman, they raped her at the location and then brought the bus back to the stand.”

When police detained Shahjahan, the others fled on another bus, he said.

The arrested were sent to court, the OC added.

Last month, police arrested a bus driver and his assistant on charges of attempted rape after finding a young woman, who was found unconscious on a road at Chattogram’s Rahattarpul area.

After regaining her consciousness five days later, the victim said she had jumped from a bus to save herself from being raped by them.