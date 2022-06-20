Three men arrested over raping a woman on bus in Chattogram’s Oxygen area
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2022 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 08:05 PM BdST
Police have arrested a bus driver, his assistant and another man on charges of raping a woman on a bus in broad daylight in Chattogram.
The arrestees are the driver Nurul Alam, 30, his assistant Md Robiul, 23, and conductor of another bus Md Shahjahan, 22.
The woman, around 33 years old, had gone to Oxygen area’s bus stand to catch a bus for a trip to court on Sunday afternoon, said Bayezid Bostami Police chief Md Kamruzzaman on Monday.
“Four transport worker got her on the bus there and abused her,” he added.
The victim then got down from the bus and spoke to the sergeant at Oxygen traffic post. Members of the traffic police then detained Shahjahan at the bus stand.
Police nabbed Nurul from Hathazari and Robiul from Fatikcchari later at night.
“Another accused is on the run,” the police officer said. The woman started a case over the incident.
The case mentions that she had travelled from her paternal uncle’s home to the Oxygen intersection on a rickshaw and the driver of a Nazirhat route bus and several others then asked where she wanted to go.
After she told them about her destination, the accused asked her to get on a bus and then drove near the Oxygen railway track. Robiul and bus supervisor then bolted the door and violated her before Shahjahan helped Nurul to commit the act.
“The detained bus makes trips on the Oxygen-Nazirhat route. It was waiting for its turn. But when [the accused] saw the woman, they raped her at the location and then brought the bus back to the stand.”
When police detained Shahjahan, the others fled on another bus, he said.
The arrested were sent to court, the OC added.
Last month, police arrested a bus driver and his assistant on charges of attempted rape after finding a young woman, who was found unconscious on a road at Chattogram’s Rahattarpul area.
After regaining her consciousness five days later, the victim said she had jumped from a bus to save herself from being raped by them.
- 3 held over ‘gang rape’ in Ctg
- Early bus ticket sales for Eid from Jun 24
- Sylhet airport to stay shut for 2 more days
- New areas flooded as Jamuna overflows
- 3 suspects in Tipu murder sent to jail
- Hasina to hold media briefing on Wednesday
- 2 Rohingya die in Cox's Bazar road accident
- Millions await relief in flood-hit Bangladesh, India
- Court sends 3 suspects in Awami League leader Tipu's murder to jail
- Jamuna overflows, inundating new parts of Sirajganj
- Hasina to hold media briefing on Wednesday
- Two Rohingya die as covered van crushes autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar
- Millions in Bangladesh and India await relief after deadly flooding
- Overnight downpour triggers waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- LGRD minister warns Dhaka may flood as well
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Hasina to visit Sylhet as floods devastate northeast
- Govt order to close shops at 8pm everyday comes to effect on Monday
- Bangladesh’s May consumer prices rise 7.42%, highest in 8 years
- Two die from electrocution in flooded Chattogram house
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- ‘Let’s go home’: on eve of World Refugee Day, Rohingya demand repatriation to Myanmar