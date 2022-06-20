Overnight downpour triggers waterlogging in parts of Chattogram

The road near the Purbokone office, Bahaddarhat, the Chandgaon residential area, Halishahar, Chawkbazar, Badurtala, Kapasgola, Rahmatganj, Wapda, Shantibag, Anandabazar, various parts of Kattali, Foilatoli, and areas in Baklia, and Shulokbohor were submerged on Sunday night.

The city recorded rainfall of 179.4 mm in the 24 hours to Sunday midnight.

Water is overflowing at several points of Mahesh Khal and Hijra Khal. Water has not been able to flow out through the Karnaphuli River due to the tide.

The Chittagong City Corporation has taken to the field with multiple teams to keep the waterways open as waterlogging continues to rise.

Asim Imran, a resident of the Shantibag area in Halishahar, said, “The water levels rose as the night progressed. I sat above the passenger seat on a rickshaw on my way back from the office. I saw the water level at chest height after 10 pm.”

Councillor Mubarak Ali, chairman of the CCC's standing committee on waterlogging, said, “We have received information about rising water levels in many parts of the city. We have multiple teams working to resolve the matter.”

“A control room has been launched. Our teams are visiting the affected areas as details arrive. We are working day and night to keep the waterways open.”

Tidal water has mixed with rain water, said Mubarak. “We tried to open the dams. There is a dam in Mahesh Khal. There is another under the railway bridge of Hijra Khal. Those dams could not be moved. We are working to get the water to flow out.”

Meanwhile, heavy rains create the risk of landslides in the city. Work is underway to evacuate residents at risk from various hills, Mubarak said.

No natural calamities or accidents were reported at the Agrabad Fire Service Control Room as of midnight on Sunday.