Jamuna overflows, inundating new parts of Sirajganj

People in the flood-affected areas are suffering from a shortage of food and safe drinking water.

The river water was flowing 35 cm over the danger point at Sirajganj City Dam Hard Point and over 40 cm over at Kazipur Point at 9 am on Monday, said Hasanur Rahman, a water measurer from the Water Development Board.

“The water level is expected to rise further until Jun 22 due to the heavy rain,” he said.

People living in Rani Gram, Khokshabari Notunpara, Karigorpara, Gunergati, Puthiyabari, Cahar Malshapara in Sirajgang Sadar and Biyara and Soydabad in Kaliya Haripur Union were found marooned among the floodwater.

They started to take shelter on embankments and other high areas and are facing a crisis of safe water and sanitation.

Water levels in other rivers, including the Fuljor, Ichhamati, Karatoya and Baral, have started to increase, flooding crops. Chouhali and Shahjad Upazila are still experiencing river erosion, causing a humanitarian crisis for the people living there.

A rise in the water level does not ring any new alarms as the authorities have taken all measures to protect the embankment, said Shafiqul Islam, executive engineer of the Sirajganj Water Development Board. He said they are also working to address the river erosion issue.