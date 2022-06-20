Jamuna overflows, inundating new parts of Sirajganj
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2022 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 03:56 PM BdST
Many parts of Sirajganj are facing fresh floods as the Jamuna River overflows.
People in the flood-affected areas are suffering from a shortage of food and safe drinking water.
The river water was flowing 35 cm over the danger point at Sirajganj City Dam Hard Point and over 40 cm over at Kazipur Point at 9 am on Monday, said Hasanur Rahman, a water measurer from the Water Development Board.
“The water level is expected to rise further until Jun 22 due to the heavy rain,” he said.
People living in Rani Gram, Khokshabari Notunpara, Karigorpara, Gunergati, Puthiyabari, Cahar Malshapara in Sirajgang Sadar and Biyara and Soydabad in Kaliya Haripur Union were found marooned among the floodwater.
They started to take shelter on embankments and other high areas and are facing a crisis of safe water and sanitation.
Water levels in other rivers, including the Fuljor, Ichhamati, Karatoya and Baral, have started to increase, flooding crops. Chouhali and Shahjad Upazila are still experiencing river erosion, causing a humanitarian crisis for the people living there.
A rise in the water level does not ring any new alarms as the authorities have taken all measures to protect the embankment, said Shafiqul Islam, executive engineer of the Sirajganj Water Development Board. He said they are also working to address the river erosion issue.
- Two Rohingya die as covered van crushes autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar
- Millions in Bangladesh and India await relief after deadly flooding
- Overnight downpour triggers waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
- Child dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
- Bangladesh floods threaten harvests, cattle
- Blaze at BM Depot damaged vehicles worth Tk 45m, say transport owners
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Hasina to visit Sylhet as floods devastate northeast
- LGRD minister warns Dhaka may flood as well
- Govt order to close shops at 8pm everyday comes to effect on Monday
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- ‘Let’s go home’: on eve of World Refugee Day, Rohingya demand repatriation to Myanmar
- Bangladesh’s May consumer prices rise 7.42%, highest in 8 years
- Launch owners look to future with 'luxury travel' after Padma Bridge