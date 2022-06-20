Court sends 3 suspects in Awami League leader Tipu's murder to jail
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2022 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 06:15 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sent three suspects named in the murder of Motijheel Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity to jail at the end of their remand.
Dhaka Metropolitan Judge Mamunur Rashid ordered them to jail following a petition filed by investigation officer Mohammad Yasin Sikder who brought the suspects to court on Monday.
The suspects are Ishtiaq Ahmed, Imran Hossain and Rakibur Rahman: Ishtiaq was grilled in a three-day remand, while Imran and Rakibul were remanded for two days. They confessed to their roles in the murder, according to the petition filed by the officer seeking a jail term for them.
"The information revealed by the three is important. Ishtiaq admitted that he was involved with a gang that supplied weapons used in the murder. Imran was involved with another gang that supplied ammunition. The law enforcers are verifying the information."
According to the case dossier, Masum Mohammad Akash, a suspect arrested in the case in Bogura, revealed the name of Sumon Sikdar Musa as one of the masterminds of the murder.
Musa left Dhaka for Dubai on Mar 12, around two weeks before the murder of Tipu. The murder of the Awami League leader was masterminded in Dubai.
According to the media reports, Musa went to Oman from Dubai last month.
They had a Tk 1.5 million fund to pay the underworld killers. Musa worked as a link between the underworld and the political circle. He also coordinated between the underworld in Dhaka and Dubai.
The police started to contact various countries in the Middle East through Interpol on Apr 8 to bring Musa back. The Oman police arrested him on May 12. A police team brought him back to Bangladesh on Jun 9. The court issued a six-day remand order to question Musa on Jun 10.
Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Mar 24. Samia Afnan Jamal Prity, a 22-year-old bystander, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.
Following his death, Tipu’s wife Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly filed a case without naming suspects.
