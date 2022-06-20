Bangladesh names Muhith as new permanent representative to the UN

The ministry of foreign affairs announced the appointment of its top diplomat to the global body on Monday. Muhith will succeed Rabab Fatima, who has been recently appointed as UN under-secretary general and high representative to the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States in New York.

Muhith, a career diplomat, is currently serving as the ambassador to Austria and the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN offices and other international organisations in Vienna, with concurrent accreditation as ambassador to Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Prior to that, he served as the ambassador to Denmark and was concurrently accredited to Estonia and Iceland.

In his career of 29 years, Muhith has served Bangladesh missions in Kuwait, Rome, Doha and Washington, as well as in the permanent mission to the UN in New York as a counsellor.

Muhith, a foreign service officer belonging to the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service, was posted to the headquarters in Dhaka in different capacities, including director general for Americas with occasional additional responsibility as director general for Europe.

He obtained BSS and MSS in sociology from the University of Dhaka. He also has a diploma in the Arabic language from the University of Kuwait.

