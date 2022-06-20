Bangladesh names Muhith as new permanent representative to the UN
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2022 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 07:22 PM BdST
The government has named Muhammad Abdul Muhith as the next ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
The ministry of foreign affairs announced the appointment of its top diplomat to the global body on Monday. Muhith will succeed Rabab Fatima, who has been recently appointed as UN under-secretary general and high representative to the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States in New York.
Muhith, a career diplomat, is currently serving as the ambassador to Austria and the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN offices and other international organisations in Vienna, with concurrent accreditation as ambassador to Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia.
Prior to that, he served as the ambassador to Denmark and was concurrently accredited to Estonia and Iceland.
In his career of 29 years, Muhith has served Bangladesh missions in Kuwait, Rome, Doha and Washington, as well as in the permanent mission to the UN in New York as a counsellor.
Muhith, a foreign service officer belonging to the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service, was posted to the headquarters in Dhaka in different capacities, including director general for Americas with occasional additional responsibility as director general for Europe.
He obtained BSS and MSS in sociology from the University
of Dhaka. He also has a diploma in the Arabic language from the University of
Kuwait.
- 3 held over ‘gang rape’ in Ctg
- Early bus ticket sales for Eid from Jun 24
- Sylhet airport to stay shut for 2 more days
- New areas flooded as Jamuna overflows
- 3 suspects in Tipu murder sent to jail
- Hasina to hold media briefing on Wednesday
- 2 Rohingya die in Cox's Bazar road accident
- Millions await relief in flood-hit Bangladesh, India
- Court sends 3 suspects in Awami League leader Tipu's murder to jail
- Jamuna overflows, inundating new parts of Sirajganj
- Hasina to hold media briefing on Wednesday
- Two Rohingya die as covered van crushes autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar
- Millions in Bangladesh and India await relief after deadly flooding
- Overnight downpour triggers waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- LGRD minister warns Dhaka may flood as well
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Hasina to visit Sylhet as floods devastate northeast
- Govt order to close shops at 8pm everyday comes to effect on Monday
- Bangladesh’s May consumer prices rise 7.42%, highest in 8 years
- Two die from electrocution in flooded Chattogram house
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- ‘Let’s go home’: on eve of World Refugee Day, Rohingya demand repatriation to Myanmar