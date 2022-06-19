Train communications with Sylhet back on track as floodwater recedes
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2022 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 08:34 PM BdST
Authorities have reopened Sylhet Railway Station which was closed on Saturday as water level rose to a dangerous level for trains to move.
Nurul Islam, the stationmaster of the station, said rail services resumed operating from the station at 12:55pm on Sunday.
The Dhaka-bound inter-city train Parabat Express left the station at 3:45pm.
Bangladesh Railway was forced to shut down the station on Saturday as it was flooded with rainwater coming downstream from the neighbouring Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya. It effectively severed the railway communications between the northeastern metropolis with the rest of Bangladesh.
Nurul Islam said the water level had started receding from Saturday evening and by Sunday afternoon, the level went below danger scale.
“Some of the points between Sylhet and Fenchuganj Upazila rail line were submerged on Saturday. That’s mainly why we shut the station down. But the rail communication from the Upazila to the rest of the country was normal,” he said.
The whole Sylhet region, including the metropolitan city, have been completely waterlogged since Wednesday due to the floods.
The airport authorities on Friday announced that the runway will not open for the next three days.
