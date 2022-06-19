Tk 10m of gold bars 'bound for India' seized in Jashore

The smuggling suspect, Moniruzzaman, 40, was then handed over to Benapole Port police on Sunday and a case was filed over the incident.

Lt Col Shahed Minhaz Siddique, commanding officer of the Jashore-49 Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion, said that Moniruzzaman planned to smuggle the gold bars to India.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB patrol team intercepted a Satkhira-bound bus at the Nabharon intersection in the district’s Sharsha Upazila and found the gold bars in a bag tucked under Moniruzzaman’s seat in the bus, said the BGB official.

He also said the present market value of the gold bars is about Tk 10.14 million.