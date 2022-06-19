Tk 10m of gold bars 'bound for India' seized in Jashore
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2022 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 02:23 PM BdST
Border guards have recovered 10 gold bars worth over Tk 10 million from a man in Jashore’s Nabharon.
The smuggling suspect, Moniruzzaman, 40, was then handed over to Benapole Port police on Sunday and a case was filed over the incident.
Lt Col Shahed Minhaz Siddique, commanding officer of the Jashore-49 Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion, said that Moniruzzaman planned to smuggle the gold bars to India.
He also said the present market value of the gold bars is about Tk 10.14 million.
