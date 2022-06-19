Home > Bangladesh

Army rescues 21 DU students marooned in Sunamganj floods

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jun 2022 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 11:52 AM BdST

The army has helped retrieve 21 students of Dhaka University who were left stranded by the floods while visiting a Haor or wetland in Sunamganj.

About 80 passengers, including the students, were trapped on the banks of the Surma River near Dowarabazar around 8:30 pm on Saturday after their launch broke down on the way back to Sylhet from Sunamganj.

"The 21 students of Dhaka University and others trapped in Sunamganj have been rescued with the help of the army," the Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

They are being brought to Sylhet.

