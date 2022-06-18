Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2022 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2022 06:09 PM BdST
The house of Chattogram Mayor M Rezaul Karim Karim Chowdhury has been flooded amid a deluge of heavy rain in the port city.
The city has been reeling from waterlogging since Friday and the situation deteriorated further on Saturday.
Ambagan Meteorological Office recorded over 200mm of rainfall in the city in the last two days.
Chattogram city usually goes underwater if rainfall exceeds 50mm.
The main road and the adjoining Bahaddar Bari area in the city's Bahaddarhat were waterlogged on Saturday. Mayor Rezaul lives in the area. The street from the main road to the mayor's house was also inundated.
"Waterlogging affects our area. My courtyard and house are under knee-deep water now," Rezaul said.
The construction of four separate projects worth Tk 100 billion is underway to curb waterlogging in the city. The Chattogram Development Authority is implementing the largest project at a cost of Tk 65 billion.
Mayor Rezaul Karim blamed the blocking of the canals for waterlogging.
"We have asked the authorities to unblock the canals several times. The water will not move as long as the barrages remain in the canals. Their removal will also hamper construction works but these can be resumed after two months," Rezaul said.
"The problem will not end as long as the construction works continue. Moreover, it has been raining heavily. Soil from hill cutting and waste also blocked many canals that were cleared earlier."
