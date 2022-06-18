Floods submerge large swathes of Sunamganj, leaving 2.9 million stranded
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2022 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2022 11:55 AM BdST
Floods triggered by heavy rainfall have submerged 11 Upazilas in Sunamganj, leaving close to 2.9 million people stranded.
Six Upazilas in the district were flooded on Thursday. The other five have been inundated since Friday afternoon.
Following the collapse of road links between the district and the rest of the country, the internal communication system between the 11 Upazilas has also broken down. Millions have been left without power.
Sunamganj Sadar, Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Bishwambarpur, Tahirpur and Shantiganj Upazilas were submerged on Thursday afternoon.
A day later, Jamalganj, Dharmapasha, Derai, Shalla and Jagannathpur Upazilas were also engulfed by floodwaters.
Jamalganj Upazila Chairman Iqbal Al Azad said, “All the homes in every village, including my Upazila Sadar, are now under water. People are helpless. They need shelter, food and medical assistance. We have not been able to help them due to the collapse of road links and telecommunication.”
Dharmapasha Upazila Chairman Mozammel Hossain Rokon said, “Floodwaters have been entering the village houses, including those in my Upazila Sadar, since Friday afternoon. People are looking for safe shelters instead of inspecting for damages. We, the people's representatives, are working with the help of the administration.”
Derai Municipality Mayor Biswajit Roy said, “Floodwaters have also entered our Upazila. We are terrified.”
The army started rescue operations in Derai Upazila on Friday.
Jagannathpur Shahjalal College Principal Abdul Matin said, “Our Upazila has been submerged. People are concerned about themselves as well as their cattle. Many people have taken refuge in my college.”
Jayanta Sen, general secretary of Shalla Upazila Haor Bachao Andolan, said, “Our Upazila has been flooded. The water levels are rising and cries for help are getting louder. Lives need to be saved.”
The people of these areas are taking shelter in local schools and colleges as their houses have collapsed. Many claimed that they did not receive relief assistance.
Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Hossain said, “Apart from distributing government relief, the army and the administration are carrying out rescue work. Everyone must unite and deal with the floods.”
- 4 die in Chattogram landslides
- Severe floods leave millions stranded in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Padma Bridge toll plaza trialled
- Floods force Sylhet airport to close
- Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater
- Lightning kills 6 in Mymensingh
- Army deployed for flood rescue, relief
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Test run held for Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater as floods worsen
- Three children among six killed in Mymensingh lightning strikes
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj, leaving no place for people to take refuge
- Bangladesh to keep shops, markets closed after 8pm everyday to save power
- ‘Be careful, not fearful’: StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz’s advice amid economic jitters
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh COVID cases jump to 433 in a day
- Bangladesh names Fatima Yasmin as its first female finance secretary