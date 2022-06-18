Floods submerge large swathes of Sunamganj, leaving 2.9 million stranded

Six Upazilas in the district were flooded on Thursday. The other five have been inundated since Friday afternoon.

Following the collapse of road links between the district and the rest of the country, the internal communication system between the 11 Upazilas has also broken down. Millions have been left without power.

Sunamganj Sadar, Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Bishwambarpur, Tahirpur and Shantiganj Upazilas were submerged on Thursday afternoon.

A day later, Jamalganj, Dharmapasha, Derai, Shalla and Jagannathpur Upazilas were also engulfed by floodwaters.

Jamalganj Upazila Chairman Iqbal Al Azad said, “All the homes in every village, including my Upazila Sadar, are now under water. People are helpless. They need shelter, food and medical assistance. We have not been able to help them due to the collapse of road links and telecommunication.”

Dharmapasha Upazila Chairman Mozammel Hossain Rokon said, “Floodwaters have been entering the village houses, including those in my Upazila Sadar, since Friday afternoon. People are looking for safe shelters instead of inspecting for damages. We, the people's representatives, are working with the help of the administration.”

Derai Municipality Mayor Biswajit Roy said, “Floodwaters have also entered our Upazila. We are terrified.”

The army started rescue operations in Derai Upazila on Friday.

Jagannathpur Shahjalal College Principal Abdul Matin said, “Our Upazila has been submerged. People are concerned about themselves as well as their cattle. Many people have taken refuge in my college.”

Jayanta Sen, general secretary of Shalla Upazila Haor Bachao Andolan, said, “Our Upazila has been flooded. The water levels are rising and cries for help are getting louder. Lives need to be saved.”

The people of these areas are taking shelter in local schools and colleges as their houses have collapsed. Many claimed that they did not receive relief assistance.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Hossain said, “Apart from distributing government relief, the army and the administration are carrying out rescue work. Everyone must unite and deal with the floods.”