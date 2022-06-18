After Sylhet and Sunamganj, much of Netrokona goes under water as floods rage
Netrokona Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2022 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2022 08:50 PM BdST
Netrokona becomes the third worst district after Sylhet and Sunamganj to be hit by floods in the Haor or marshland region.
At least six out of 10 Upazilas of the district went under water with the rivers in the region flowing above the danger level on Saturday. The deluge left at least 200,000 people stranded in the affected areas of the district, according to the local authorities.
The situation started to get out of control with parts of Kalmakanda, Durgapur and Barhatta Upazilas flooded early on Friday. The flooding snapped road networks in some areas.
Floods affected Sadar, Mohongonj and Khaliajuri Upazilas as rains and runoffs from the upstream in India continued.
Fire service divers pulled out the body of a man from floodwater on Saturday after he went missing on Friday.
Railway tracks from Netrokona to Mohongonj went under water and a bridge collapsed, snapping train links to and from Mohongonj.
Residents of Durgapur and Kalmakandi, mostly inhabited by people from the Garo tribe, said they were facing a shortage of food for themselves and their cattle.
They said some areas did not get help from the government, local authorities, public representatives or non-government organisations.
“No one has inquired about us until now. Not a member, chairman [of union council] or an MP. There is no use in speaking to the people in the local administration. They haven’t come either,” said septuagenarian Ayen Uddin, who left his home in Bahadurkanda village of Kalmakanda due to the floods.
Jamir Uddin, 50, set up a makeshift room with polyethene sheets and bamboos for his cattle on the road. “It worries me more what I will feed my cattle,” he said, seeking help from the local administration.
Netrokona Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Mojlish said the district administration opened 188 shelters for the affected people. More than 16,000 people took shelter in the centres until Friday night. The floods damaged crops of 473 hectares of paddy and vegetable fields.
The authorities sent 68 tonnes of rice, Tk 250,000 cash and 2,000 packets of dry food to the affected areas, according to Anjana.
A 27-year-old man, Akkas Ali, gathered some people on Friday and started for a relative’s house upon hearing that the relatives were badly affected by the flood.
He went missing in flash floods on the way. Rescuers failed to find him on Friday. On Saturday, divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Kishoreganj found him dead, said Shibirul Islam, chief of Durgapur Police Station.
In Sylhet and Sunamganj, more than 3.5 million people have been stranded due to the floods that caused power outages in most of the affected areas and snapped road networks. Train services to Sylhet have been suspended, while MAG Osmani International Airport has been closed.
- Ctg Mayor Rezaul's house flooded amid heavy rains
- Boat crisis hampers rescue efforts in Sylhet
- Floods snap rail links to Sylhet
- 2.9m marooned by floods in Sunamganj
- 4 die in Chattogram landslides
- Severe floods leave millions stranded in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Padma Bridge toll plaza trialled
- Floods force Sylhet airport to close
- After Sylhet and Sunamganj, much of Netrokona goes under water as floods rage
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Boat crisis hampers rescue efforts in flood-hit Sylhet
- Rail services to Sylhet station snapped as floodwaters submerge tracks
- Floods submerge large swathes of Sunamganj, leaving 2.9 million stranded
- 4 die in Chattogram landslides triggered by heavy rain
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Bangladesh to keep shops, markets closed after 8pm everyday to save power
- ‘Be careful, not fearful’: StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz’s advice amid economic jitters
- Floods submerge large swathes of Sunamganj, leaving 2.9 million stranded
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj, leaving no place for people to take refuge
- Test run held for Padma Bridge toll plaza