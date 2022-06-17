Three children among six killed in Mymensingh lightning strikes

The deaths were reported in three separate lightning incidents on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Abu Bakar, 40, Jahangir Alam, 30, Sayeed Mia, 12, Shadhin Mia, 11, Md Shaon, 8 and Abu Sayeed, 30.

Bakar and Jahangir died in lightning strikes while they were working in a field in the afternoon, Kotwali Police Station chief Shah Kamal Akand said.

Three children - Sayeed, Shadin and Shaon - died around the same time in Nandail.

"The children were struck by lightning while catching fish in Kankarhati Village. A doctor declared them dead after they were taken to the hospital by locals," said Nandail Model Police Station chief Mizanur Rahman Akand.

Abu Sayeed, a resident of Dhobaura, died after being hit by a lightning strike while catching fish at Ghughua swamp, local police chief Tipu Sultan said.

All the bodies were allowed to be buried as the family did not file complaints, police said.