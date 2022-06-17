Nearly 400,000 government jobs are vacant: state minister

In the question-answer session in parliament on Thursday, the state minister said 41,566 candidates have been recommended for appointment under the cadres of Bangladesh Civil Service since 2010.

At the same time, 5,143 candidates were recommended for first-class non-cadre posts.

Bangladesh enforced a nationwide lockdown from Mar 26, 2020, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The PSC did not issue any recruitment notification during the lockdown. As the curbs eased at the end of 2021, the recruitment process resumed.