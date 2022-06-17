Family of Bangladesh seafarer killed in Ukraine war get $500,000 compensation

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation also gave a job to Hadisur’s brother while the other crew members of the ship have been given seven months’ salary as compensation.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury handed the cheque to Hadisur’s family at BSC’s regional office on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Hadisur was one of the 29 crew members on board the Banglar Samriddhi when it got caught in the conflict in Ukraine. The ship, owned by the state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, was struck by a projectile on Feb 24, killing Hadisur.

The bulk carrier was declared abandoned the next day after the surviving sailors, including two female cadets, left the ship in a tugboat and took shelter in bunkers at the port of Olvia.

The seafarers subsequently returned home on Mar 9. They had taken Hadisur’s body with them to the nearby shelter but could not carry it any further. It was stored in a bunker freezer and brought back to Bangladesh on Mar 14.