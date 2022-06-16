No one will be forced to take COVID vaccine booster: health minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2022 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2022 04:39 PM BdST
No one will be forced to take a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
The government’s duty is to create awareness on taking COVID-19 vaccines, the minister said in a news briefing on Thursday following a meeting with the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries.
“We’ll inform the people about the benefits of taking the COVID-19 vaccine and they’ll make a decision [about taking a booster shot]. We’ll not compel them to take booster shots.”
The coronavirus infection has been on the rise in Bangladesh as well as in neighbouring countries, the minister said.
“All we can say is that those who haven’t taken the booster shot should get it soon. A booster of the COVID vaccine reduces the risk of death when someone contracts the disease. That’s why I believe booster shots should be taken.”
Experts have been suggesting the government should ensure wider use of the booster dose of the COVID vaccine as coronavirus infections have surged again in Bangladesh. The National Technical Committee on Coronavirus Infection Prevention also recommended a third dose for those who are yet to get them.
People, however, have shown little interest in taking a booster shot.
More than 27.4 million people took a booster as of Wednesday compared to 118.5 million people who got two doses of the COVID vaccine, and 128.9 million who have received the first, according to government data.
The price of raw materials for medicine has gone up, but the owners of medicine factories should ensure that medicine prices do not become exorbitant, the minister told the drug makers.
“As the dollar price surged, the raw materials imported from abroad also became pricier. But we told the owners to keep the price at a tolerable limit and they agreed."
