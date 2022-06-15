Voting begins in Cumilla city election

The election is the first being held under the new Election Commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal.

The voting began at 8 am with “no unwarranted incidents”, said Md Mizanur Rahman, presiding officer in Victoria Collegiate High School at Ranir Dighir Paar.

The number of voters showing up was quite small in early morning, but he expected it will grow as the day rolls on.

More than 215,000 voters in the constituency are expected to cast their ballots through EVM.

Autorickshaws and battery-operated rickshaws were found plying the streets. Law enforcers’ vehicles were patrolling the streets as well.

A small number of people were found on the roads in the morning. Most of the shops, except for restaurants, were closed.

Police have been deployed to 105 polling centres since 6 am, said Additional Police Superintendent M Tanvir Ahmed. All preparations are taken to hold the voting peacefully, he said.