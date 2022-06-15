Makeshift hospital in the making as diarrhoea death toll hits 9 in Thanchi

The death toll from June 7-12 was four, according to local public representatives.

According to physicians, there is a crisis of drinking water in the area. Rainwater carrying wastes from the hills flows into the fountains and waterfalls. Drinking this water without boiling it is the cause of the diarrhoea outbreak.

Wahiduzzaman, Health and Family Planning Officer of Thanchi, said: “We’ve confirmed the deaths of nine people in different areas in Remakri’s Baramadak until Wednesday.”

He said four union council chairmen, members, merchants from these areas and health officials had an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

Authorities are having difficulty bringing the afflicted to the Upazila health complex for treatment from these remote regions, but the situation is still quite stable, he added.

Remakri Union is the most outback region in Thanchi disconnected from all mobile phone networks.

It is only accessible by boat from the Upazila Sadar. It takes a small engine-driven boat four hours to reach Baramadak Bazar near Myanmar’s border. From there, it is another hour-long boat ride to where the diarrhoea broke out.

Aside from several units of the Health Services Division, Community Health Provider or CHP and volunteers are providing emergency service there at the moment.

Nihar Ranjan Nandi, the district civil surgeon, said a makeshift field hospital will be set up in the nearby Mrangwa area for now to treat the diarrhoea patients.

“We'll set the hospital up immediately with help from local representatives, merchants, headman and BGB troopers.”

Mangchang Mro, a member of 6 No. Ward of the Union Parishad, said more people caught the disease in six areas of his ward, where the Mro community live, and another area in Ward No. 9 where the Marma people reside.

Mangchang mentioned that the condition of those inflicted by diarrhoea is deteriorating every day and he would travel to those areas with oral saline and some medicines.

Remakri UP Chairman Muisaithui Marma said more people caught the disease at his union’s Ward No. 6, 8 and 9. There are one or two patients in each of the other wards.

“Setting up a field hospital for treatment will greatly help to control the situation. There're malaria patients in different areas as well. Mosquito nets are being distributed for them from today as well.

Another medical team, led by the Upazila chairman, will travel to the area of the outbreak on Thursday morning, he said.