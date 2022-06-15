Helarani Dutta, 94, uses EVM for the first time in her life to cast her vote

Helarani is probably the oldest voter to cast her ballot, officials said. She was the first to reach the centre.

She smiled graciously when asked how she was. “I’m fine and that’s why I’m here.”

Helarani had voted in many elections in the past but this was the first time she was going to cast her vote using an EVM. “I don’t think it will be a problem. I can do it if they [polling officers] show me how to do it,” she said.

Motilal Dutta, her 70-year-old son, said Helarani has 12 children. Two of his siblings died.

Motilal’s father Dinesh Chandra Dutta, a businessman, died 30 years ago. His mother is generally in good health but suffers from some age-related complications.

“Our mother, a homemaker, brought us up well. We’re proud of her."