Hasina says she wants to stay connected to people as a political leader

Foreign guests visiting Bangladesh praise the Special Security Force (SSF) and she feels proud of their competence, the prime minister said during an event to celebrate the 36th founding anniversary of the SSF in her office on Wednesday.

“Besides professional skills, it’s important to nurture integrity, honesty and discipline and the SSF is quite aware of it.”

But the security forces must remember that political leaders work for the benefit of the people. Their job is to talk to the people, to mingle with them, Hasina said.

“This is the only power we have. We have nothing else. When we were the opposition party, all we could do for people was to talk to them and earn their trust. We must ensure this so we don’t become isolated from the people. I’m the kind of person who would feel like a fish out of the water if I couldn’t talk to people.”

The premiership is not a commodity to her, Hasina said, adding her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the Bengali struggle for freedom, was a minister in the 1950s. Later he became the president and prime minister of Bangladesh. But Hasina and her siblings were taught not to take advantage of that power, the prime minister said.

Since childhood, Hasina and her family have socialised with common people and never changed their lifestyle, despite remaining in power for a long time, she said.

“For me, the ultimate power is to be able to work for the welfare of the people and bring positive changes to their lives. That’s what my parents taught me.”

“I would request everyone [security personnel] to ensure everyone gets access to me and never feels hurt while trying to reach me,” the prime minister said.

The SSF members work hard to ensure her and others’ security while putting their lives in danger, said Sheikh Hasina. She always prays for their wellbeing, just as she prays for her family, she said.

“I offer special prayers for the SSF so that no one gets hurt or faces any injury while ensuring my security.”