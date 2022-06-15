EVM error halts voting for 41 minutes at Cumilla High School centre
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2022 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2022 02:30 PM BdST
Voting has been delayed by 41 minutes at a polling centre in Ward no-5 of the Cumilla City Corporation after an electronic voting machine stopped working.
Voting resumed after the machine was replaced with a new one, said Abdul Aziz Noman, a member of the EVM technical mobile team.
"One of the six EVMs stopped working at the Cumilla High School polling centre where female voters were casting their ballots just after the start of the voting at 8 am on Wednesday. Voters were not able to cast their votes for 41 minutes at the No. 1 booth due to the problem."
The EVM mobile team replaced the machine after detecting an error in the old one after checking its monitor.
"The new machine is working fine and voting is underway," Noman said.
There are two polling centres in Ward no-5. A total of 1,900 female voters will cast their ballots at the Cumilla High School centre.
- EVM error slows voting at Cumilla High School centre
- Never want to be detached from people: Hasina
- Cumilla polls: 20% of votes cast in 3 hours
- Rainy morning dampens Cumilla polls
- Cumilla polls: 94-year-old woman casts her vote
- Cumilla city poll begins
- All lights on at Padma Bridge
- Digital census to begin at midnight
- EVM error halts voting for 41 minutes at Cumilla High School centre
- Hasina says she wants to stay connected to people as a political leader
- 20% of votes cast in first three hours of Cumilla city election
- Rainy morning dampens Cumilla polls
- Helarani Dutta, 94, uses EVM for the first time in her life to cast her vote
- Voting begins in Cumilla city election
Most Read
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Hasina to pose for group photos with everyone linked to Padma Bridge
- Govt sacks 'runaway' aide to former education minister
- Bangladesh to begin first digital population census at 12am Wednesday
- ‘Most polluted’: Study says air pollution shortens life expectancy by nearly 7 years in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 162 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Bangladesh to shut down more online news portals for publishing fake news
- Voting underway in Cumilla city election
- The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone