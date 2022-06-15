EVM error halts voting for 41 minutes at Cumilla High School centre

Voting resumed after the machine was replaced with a new one, said Abdul Aziz Noman, a member of the EVM technical mobile team.

"One of the six EVMs stopped working at the Cumilla High School polling centre where female voters were casting their ballots just after the start of the voting at 8 am on Wednesday. Voters were not able to cast their votes for 41 minutes at the No. 1 booth due to the problem."

The EVM mobile team replaced the machine after detecting an error in the old one after checking its monitor.

"The new machine is working fine and voting is underway," Noman said.

There are two polling centres in Ward no-5. A total of 1,900 female voters will cast their ballots at the Cumilla High School centre.