Cumilla city polls end, eyes on the results
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2022 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2022 04:31 PM BdST
The voting in the Cumilla city election has ended without any major occurrence.
The voting was held with satisfactory turnout at polling centres and without any complaint from the candidates in the election. A short spell of rain in the morning and EVM errors delayed voting at some polling stations.
The results of the election will be published at every polling centre after the end of counting.
The returning officer will announce the combined results from the control room and result distribution centre at the Shilpakala Academy in Cumilla later on Wednesday.
