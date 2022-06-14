Opposition MPs accuse police of extra-judicial killing, enforced disappearance at parliament

The consensus among the members of the opposition bench on Monday was that police forces have essentially become another arm of the ruling party and that fact alone is making them feel invincible. Engagement of policemen of every rank and file in criminal wrongdoings is growing by the day, they said.

At least 10 opposition lawmakers had demanded that Tk 1.78 billion that was allocated in the supplementary budget for the home ministry’s Public Security Division not be disbursed.

In response, AKM Mozammel Huq, the Liberation War affairs minister standing for Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in parliament, said the government maintains a zero-tolerance against policemen who are found involved in criminal activities.

“I certainly can’t say that there are no bad policemen in the country. However, you got to see if the government is taking actions against them or not.”

WHO SAID WHAT

While addressing the parliament during the supplementary budget discussion of the outgoing fiscal year, with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, independent MP Rezaul Karim Bablu suggested the government look for corrupt policemen with a “microscope”.

Gono Forum’s Mokabbir Khan said: “From constables to top-level police officials, everyone on the ladder is involved in myriads of crimes at the moment. That’s why no one is getting punished for their wrongdoings, which essentially raises a big question mark over the force itself.”

BNP’s Rumeen Farhana said: “Under this administration, the police force is no longer a law-enforcing agency working for the state. It has become an enforcer for the ruling party.

“People don’t prefer asking for police help even if they are in danger fearing greater danger. Extra-judicial killings and custodial torture have become the new normal. If you protest against it, you’ll face the same fate.”

Shamim Haider Patwary, an MP from Jatiya Party, recommended formation of an all-party special committee to deal with allegations of human rights violation from any member of the citizenry.

“We need this committee because the so-called [National Human Rights Commission] stays silent when policemen are involved in any kind of violation. All policemen gang up to support the accused. Even the judiciary becomes helpless,” he said.

With a cynical tone, BNP MP Harunur Rashid suggested: “There’s no need for an Election Commission. Please abolish it. The prime minister has announced vision 2041, so until then, it’s not necessary for a commission to hold any polls. Make a law in parliament that the IGP [inspector general of police] can hold elections.”

THE TREASURY BENCH’S RESPONSE

Terming the speeches by opposition lawmakers as politically motivated, Treasury Bench lawmaker AKM Mozammel Huq said: “The police force in the country is mostly discharging their duties with honesty and accountability. You are aware that many policemen have been sacked for wrongdoings. Many are facing trial because of their crimes. If any policeman is found involved in criminal activities, the government will take action.”

The minister also claimed that no one can find allegations of corruption in the recruitment of hundreds of policemen in the country each year.