After BM Depot inferno, smoke from container at another facility panics Chattogram residents
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2022 01:28 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 01:28 AM BdST
Smoke billowing from a container at a storage facility in Chattogram has caused anxiety among the residents of Chattogram, days after the deadly BM Depot fire.
After visiting the site, Vertex Off-Dock Logistic Services Ltd in the port city’s Patenga on Monday night, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said they found nothing to panic about.
Locals called the firefighters after smoke started rising from a cotton container due to excessive heat, said Md Shahidullah, an official at Karnaphuli EPZ Fire Station.
The firefighters smothered the smoke and searched the container, but found nothing suspicious, he said, adding that nearby containers were taken away from that container.
Patenga police chief Kabir Hossain said the smoke created panic among the residents of the area.
The blaze at BM Container Depot in the Keshabpur area started on Jun 4. The fire service, with support from the army, the navy, and other government agencies, worked to put out the fire for three days.
On Jun 5, the district administration counted 41 deaths from the blaze, including nine firefighters. The remains of two other people were recovered from the depot debris on Jun 7, the fire service said. Another two victims of the fire on Jun 8, bringing the death toll to 45.
Most of the victims are fire service personnel, depot workers, container vehicle drivers, assistants and loaders. Over 100 people have been admitted to hospitals in Chattogram and Dhaka with injuries. Some of them are in critical condition.
