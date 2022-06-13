Two dead after truck crushes autorickshaw in Bogura

The incident took place near the Omorpur bus station in the Nondigram municipality area around 11 am on Monday, according to Nondigram Police Sub-Inspector Tarikul Islam.

The dead have been identified as Abdul Khalek, 65, and Md Bablu Mia, 50.

The autorickshaw was on its way to Nondigram when it crashed into a Natore-bound truck travelling in the opposite direction, the SI said, adding that the impact had killed the two autorickshaw passengers on the spot.

Four others have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police subsequently seized the truck and the autorickshaw and will take the necessary legal measures over the incident.