Two dead after truck crushes autorickshaw in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2022 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 04:53 PM BdST
At least two people have been killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Bogura's Nondigram Upazila.
The incident took place near the Omorpur bus station in the Nondigram municipality area around 11 am on Monday, according to Nondigram Police Sub-Inspector Tarikul Islam.
The dead have been identified as Abdul Khalek, 65, and Md Bablu Mia, 50.
The autorickshaw was on its way to Nondigram when it crashed into a Natore-bound truck travelling in the opposite direction, the SI said, adding that the impact had killed the two autorickshaw passengers on the spot.
Four others have been hospitalised with serious injuries.
Police subsequently seized the truck and the autorickshaw and will take the necessary legal measures over the incident.
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
- Russian national found dead in Pabna’s Rooppur
- Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife lands in jail
- HC resumes Dr Kamal’s plea hearing Tuesday
- Trial of ex-health DG Azad, Shahed begins
- 1,200 illegal gas lines cut in Gazipur
- Depot inferno: Two more die from injuries
- REB worker ‘murdered’ during drive on illegal connections
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
- Russian national found dead in Pabna's Rooppur
- Minister Quader wary of plot to sabotage Padma Bridge opening
- HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- Rohingya issue must be seen as global and collective crisis: State Minister Shahriar
Most Read
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Convicted of scam, Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife Farah Diba lands in jail
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- EC can't compel Cumilla MP Bahar to leave constituency, says CEC Awal
- MPs censure Finance Minister Kamal for offering amnesty to money launderers
- Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War: think-tank
- HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday