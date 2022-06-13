Russian national found dead in Pabna's Rooppur
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2022 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:59 AM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a Russian national who worked at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna’s Ishwardi.
The body of Ivanov Anton was found near the lift of a building in Green City, a residential area for foreigners working on the project at Sahapur's Notunhat, on Sunday, according to Arobindo Sarkar, chief of Ishwardi Police Station.
Ivanov worked as an installer in a company called Rossem engaged in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
He was seen vomiting several times in front of the lift on the 12th floor of building No. 2 in Green City on Sunday before being found lying unconscious, said Ruhul Quddus, site in-charge of the Rooppur plant.
Doctors at the power plant project were subsequently called in and they declared Ivanov dead after examining him. They believe Ivanov died as a result of cardiac diseases, said Ruhul.
The body has been sent to the morgue of the Pabna General Hospital for an autopsy. It will be sent to Ivanov’s home country in line with the legal process with the help of the Russian embassy, Arobindo said.
- Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife lands in jail
- HC resumes Dr Kamal’s plea hearing Tuesday
- Trial of ex-health DG Azad, Shahed begins
- 1,200 illegal gas lines cut in Gazipur
- Depot inferno: Two more die from injuries
- REB worker ‘murdered’ during drive on illegal connections
- Abdur Rouf named central bank governor
- 3 policemen injured in attack at Dhaka rally
- Russian national found dead in Pabna's Rooppur
- Minister Quader wary of plot to sabotage Padma Bridge opening
- HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- Rohingya issue must be seen as global and collective crisis: State Minister Shahriar
- MPs censure Finance Minister Kamal for offering amnesty to money launderers
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Doctors to keep Khaleda Zia under observation for 72 hours in hospital
- Convicted of scam, Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife Farah Diba lands in jail
- Indian officials step up arrests, demolish houses to stop unrest over anti-Islam remarks
- Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as central bank governor
- EC can't compel Cumilla MP Bahar to leave constituency, says CEC Awal
- MPs censure Finance Minister Kamal for offering amnesty to money launderers