Russian national found dead in Pabna's Rooppur

The body of Ivanov Anton was found near the lift of a building in Green City, a residential area for foreigners working on the project at Sahapur's Notunhat, on Sunday, according to Arobindo Sarkar, chief of Ishwardi Police Station.

Ivanov worked as an installer in a company called Rossem engaged in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

He was seen vomiting several times in front of the lift on the 12th floor of building No. 2 in Green City on Sunday before being found lying unconscious, said Ruhul Quddus, site in-charge of the Rooppur plant.

Doctors at the power plant project were subsequently called in and they declared Ivanov dead after examining him. They believe Ivanov died as a result of cardiac diseases, said Ruhul.

The body has been sent to the morgue of the Pabna General Hospital for an autopsy. It will be sent to Ivanov’s home country in line with the legal process with the help of the Russian embassy, Arobindo said.