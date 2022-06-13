Rohingya issue must be seen as global and collective crisis: State Minister Shahriar
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2022 12:42 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 12:42 AM BdST
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said the Rohingya issue “must be seen as a global and collective problem” rather than a local issue.
“Bangladesh alone cannot look after one million-plus Myanmar nationals. That is why foreign support is crucial and absolutely necessary. This crisis needs to be framed as a global and collective problem rather than a local Bangladesh affair and we are doing the right job from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the state minister said.
He made the remarks in a video message for an event to unveil the book: “Global-Local Tradeoffs, Order-Disorder Consequences: ‘State’ No More An Island?” by the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and Department of Global Studies and Governance of Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB last Thursday, the organisers said in a statement on Sunday.
“We are heading towards a multipolar world, although historically, the world has always been unipolar. Once there was British dominance, something which we call pax Britannica. Then came the American dominance, something which we may call pax Americana. But it appears that this trend is going to end soon,” said Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, a professor from Dhaka University’s international relations department.
Abul Hasan Chowdhury, former state minister for foreign affairs, IUB Board of Trustees Chair Abdul Hai Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan and Dean of School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Prof Taiabur Rahman also spoke at the event moderated by Dr Marufa Akter, head of the GSG department.
