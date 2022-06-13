Bones found amid debris from BM Depot fire
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2022 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 05:30 PM BdST
Nine days after a fire tore through the BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, police have recovered more bones from the debris.
The bones were found underneath burned materials on Monday, said Sitakunda Police Inspector Sumon Banik.
“Among the bones was a small section of leg. There were bones from several parts of the body. We could not tell whether they belonged to one person or several.”
The bones have been sent to Chattogram Medical College morgue for autopsy and DNA sampling. The sample will then be sent to the CID forensic lab.
The blaze at the private container depot in the Keshabpur area started on Jun 4. The fire service, with support from the army, the navy, and other government agencies, tried to put out the fire and conduct rescue operations for three days.
On Jun 5, the district administration counted 41 deaths from the blaze, including nine firefighters. The remains of two other people were recovered from the depot debris on Jun 7, the fire service said. Another two victims of the fire on Jun 8, bringing the death toll to 45.
Most of the victims are fire service personnel, depot workers, container vehicle drivers, assistants and loaders. Over 100 people have been admitted to hospitals in Chattogram and Dhaka with injuries. Some of them are in critical condition.
The inland depot was set up through the investment of private companies in Bangladesh and the Netherlands in 2011. It is owned by Mostafizur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Smart Group of Industries and his younger brother Mujibur Rahman, an Awami League leader from the Chattogram South District.
Containers of hydrogen peroxide produced by a Smart Group company named Razi Chemical Complex Limited were stored at the depot. The fire service believes this chemical was largely responsible for the massive blaze.
According to the depot authorities, there were about 4,400 containers at the site. About 400 of those containers were destroyed in the fire.
