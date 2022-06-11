OC, two other police officers injured in attack at a rally protesting BJP spokesperson’s comment

Among the injured, officer-in-charge, or OC, of Mohammadpur Police Station, Abul Kalam Azad is now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka's Agargaon following the incident on Friday afternoon.

The other two officers of the same station- Inspector Tofazzal Hossain and Assistant Sub-Inspector Jahangir Alam, had received first aid.

Kamruzzaman, inspector (Investigation) of the station, said a group of demonstrators, under the banner of Islam-Hul Ummah, swooped on OC Azad and his fellow uniformed men when the protesters were asked to clear a street near Dhaka Udyan area in Mohammadpur.

The protesters had blockaded the street to organise a protest rally against the remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, which was viewed in the Muslim world as derogatory.

"OC Azad around 3:30 pm requested the group to wrap up the rally, which started after

Friday’s prayer, as it caused severe gridlock in the area," he said.

A group of young men from the rally sneaked up to the policemen from behind, leaving the OC and ASI injured, the police officer said.

Many Muslim-majority countries, especially in the Middle East, have condemned India’s ruling party BJP after Nupur Sharma commented on the prophet during a recent TV debate last week.

Massive diplomatic fallout followed as calls for a boycott of Indian products in Gulf countries have been raised by different groups over the remarks.

In an attempt to control the damage, BJP distanced itself from Nupur by expelling her from the party and advised its other spokespersons to remain very cautious while commenting on other religions publicly.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs earlier this week said the offensive comments did not in any way reflect the government’s views.

