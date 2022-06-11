OC, two other police officers injured in attack at a rally protesting BJP spokesperson’s comment
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2022 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2022 12:46 AM BdST
Three police officers, including the chief of a Dhaka police station, have been injured when a group of protesters at a rally, which was called to protest a recent remark made by India’s ruling party spokesperson about Islam’s prophet, attacked the trio.
Among the injured, officer-in-charge, or OC, of Mohammadpur Police Station, Abul Kalam Azad is now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka's Agargaon following the incident on Friday afternoon.
The other two officers of the same station- Inspector Tofazzal Hossain and Assistant Sub-Inspector Jahangir Alam, had received first aid.
Kamruzzaman, inspector (Investigation) of the station, said a group of demonstrators, under the banner of Islam-Hul Ummah, swooped on OC Azad and his fellow uniformed men when the protesters were asked to clear a street near Dhaka Udyan area in Mohammadpur.
The protesters had blockaded the street to organise a protest rally against the remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, which was viewed in the Muslim world as derogatory.
"OC Azad around 3:30 pm requested the group to wrap
up the rally, which started after
Friday’s prayer, as it caused severe gridlock in the area," he said.
A group of young men from the rally sneaked up to the policemen from behind, leaving the OC and ASI injured, the police officer said.
Many Muslim-majority countries, especially in the Middle East, have condemned India’s ruling party BJP after Nupur Sharma commented on the prophet during a recent TV debate last week.
Massive diplomatic fallout followed as calls for a boycott of Indian products in Gulf countries have been raised by different groups over the remarks.
In an attempt to control the damage, BJP distanced itself from Nupur by expelling her from the party and advised its other spokespersons to remain very cautious while commenting on other religions publicly.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs earlier this week said the offensive
comments did not in any way reflect the government’s views.
- 3 policemen injured in attack at Dhaka rally
- Woman says motorcyclist tore her dress at DU
- UN wants Bangladesh to give Odhikar approval to operate
- Musa remanded for 6 days
- 17 held over attack on police in Dhaka
- Depot fire survivors fear destitution
- Amnesty for overseas assets
- 3 to die for rape, murder of schoolgirl
- OC, two other police officers injured in attack at a rally protesting BJP spokesperson’s comment
- Police open probe as woman says motorcyclist tore her dress on Dhaka University campus
- UN agency asks Bangladesh to approve renewal of registration for Odhikar
- Musa placed on 6-day remand over murder of AL leader Tipu
- 17 arrested over attack on police in Dhaka's Jurain
- Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu, say police
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- People's rights are attached to smuggled money, says Kamal
- A perfect storm looms. Bangladesh's finance minister doesn't light the path ahead
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Cop shoots woman dead before killing himself in Kolkata
- Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia
- Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari
- Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu, say police