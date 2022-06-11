Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as central bank governor
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2022 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2022 05:30 PM BdST
Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder has been appointed as the new governor of Bangladesh Bank.
He replaces Fazle Kabir as the head of the central bank and will serve in the post for the next four years, the finance ministry's Financial Institutions Division said in a notice on Saturday.
He will begin his tenure on July 4, according to the notice.
Abdur Rouf joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in February 1988 and has held a wide range of government positions during his career, specialising in public finance and economic management.
He has worked for more than 18 years in the Finance Division, contributing in areas such as budget reform, macroeconomic management and the introduction of IT in public financial management.
He was elevated to the position of finance secretary in 2018.
Born in August 1964, Abdur Rouf holds a master's degree in Development Management from the UK's University of Birmingham and an MBA from Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration.
