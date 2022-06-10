Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu, say police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2022 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 12:51 PM BdST
Sumon Sikdar Musa has 'confessed' to his involvement in the plot to murder Motijheel Awami League league leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, according to the police.
"He confessed to being involved in the plot during preliminary interrogation," Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch said on Friday.
Detective police will produce Musa in court and apply for a 15-day remand order to grill him in custody, he added.
Musa arrived in Dhaka on Thursday following his extradition from Oman.
Twelve other suspects have also been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the murder, Akhter said.
Police will seek to remand them all separately to identify the person who ordered the killing and ascertain if anyone else was involved, according to him.
Following his death, Tipu’s wife Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly filed a case without naming suspects.
Police detectives arrested a suspect, Masum Mohammad Akash, in Bogura on Mar 26 and said he shot Tipu. Another suspect, Arfan Ullah Damal, was arrested in Kamalapur.
After the arrest of Musa's brother Saleh Sikdar, Motijheel ward No. 10 Awami League General Secretary Omar Farook and two others on Apr 2, RAB said some local Awami League leaders took help from the underworld to kill Tipu.
They had a Tk 1.5 million fund to pay the underworld killers. Musa worked as a link between the underworld and the political circle. He also coordinated between the underworld in Dhaka and Dubai. He had left Dhaka for Dubai on Mar 12, around two weeks before the murder of Tipu. The murder of the Awami League leader was masterminded in Dubai.
According to media reports, Musa went to Oman from Dubai last month.
