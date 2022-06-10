17 arrested over attack on police in Dhaka's Jurain
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2022 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 04:24 PM BdST
Police have arrested at least 17 people in the space of 24 hours over an attack on a sergeant in Dhaka's Jurain.
"A total of 23 people have been arrested so far over the incident," said Ashraf Hossain, deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch (Wari Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on Friday.
A group of people launched an attack on Sergeant Ali Hossain while he was checking the licence and registration documents of motorcyclist Md Rony, who was travelling on the wrong side of the road in the Jurain Railgate area, according to police.
Hossain was injured in the incident and required 21 stitches on his hand. Traffic Constable Sirajul Islam and ASI Utpal Datta of Shyampur police were also injured while trying to protect him from the mob.
Motorcyclist Rony, his wife Yasin Nishat Bhuiyan and her brother Yasin Arafat were detained shortly after the incident. They were placed under arrest after a case was filed over the attack against 400 people at Shyampur Police Station.
Nishat, who was with Rony on the motorcycle, began screaming when the sergeant signalled her husband to stop and took the couple to a police box to check the documents, according to the police. Locals had subsequently gathered at the scene and started to beat the sergeant after Nishat brought an allegation of sexual harassment against him and the mob vandalised the police box afterwards, police said.
Rony held himself out as a journalist of 'Barta Bichitra' during the incident. But he was identified as a lawyer in a bail plea submitted to the court on Wednesday.
